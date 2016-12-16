Here is the weather for today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Friday, December 16).
It will be a mainly cloudy day with mist, and fog over Derbyshire hills and a few drizzly showers possible.
The occasional cloud break in eastern areas will allow some sunny intervals.
Mainly light southerly winds.
Maximum temperature 10C.
