Heartfelt plea to find missing Retford dogs

A Retford woman has issued a plea for help tacking down two missing dogs.

Jennie Heath posted the Facebook message to help find Ben and Amber who have disappeared from their home in East Retford.

She wrote: “The house is deathly quiet.

“Someone must have these dogs. Somewhere. I’m finding it hard to believe that they would still be wandering. Someone would have seen them. They will be cold and tired and hungry. Maybe it’s someone who doesn’t have facebook. Please can you spread the word. If not by sharing this then by word of mouth.

“I pray that if someone has got them and doesn’t intend to give them back that they are kind to them and love them. As we love them. Because the alternative is just too awful to think about. Please please keep sharing .

“People I have never even met have been so kind. Incredibly kind . In a world where we have a diet of bad news on the tv and the radio every single day I have been reminded of the fact that we should never underestimate the power of the kindness of strangers. I am so grateful. Please keep sharing.”

If you spot the dogs, you can call Jennie on 07835 302 275.