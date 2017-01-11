Whitwell family fundraise £2,100 for diabetes charity

A former nurse from Whitwell has ended her first year of retirement having raised more than £2,100 for a leading medical charity.

Marie Haynes and her husband Bill set themselves a challenge to raise as much money as possible for Diabetes UK to mark the conclusion of Marie’s 44-year career—34 years of which were spent as a diabetes specialist.

Marie’s passion, hard work and dedication to her former patients at Churchside Medical Practice, Mansfield, inspired Bill to get the whole family involved with events throughout 2016.

Bill said: “For me it was something I had to do and once I set the goal, I went for it.

“I love singing so I thought I’d take this hobby and turn it into a fundraiser. I often go into the recording studio and make CDs so I made a special compilation to sell.

“I’m a member at Thoresby Hall and asked if I could sing in the courtyard at weekends over the summer to collect donations. Marie used to give out Diabetes UK information and my daughters and grandchildren came along too. It was a whole family affair.”

The main event was a charity dinner and entertainment evening at Thoresby Hall in October, which raised more than £650.

Bill and Marie’s daughter Dominique raised another £750 after completing the Great North Run, and the family staged a collection and raffle at a Mansfield Town FC match with the support of club legend Sandy Pate.

Bill said: “It’s been hard work, but I am so proud to have raised £2,100 with money still coming in. I’d like to thank everyone for chipping in, donating prizes and supporting mine and my family’s fundraising for Diabetes UK.”

To find out more about the charity’s vital work, visit www.diabetes.org.uk.