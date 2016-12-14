Bircotes care worker backs council recruitment campaign

A Bircotes man who works in homecare has added his voice to a Nottinghamshire County Council campaign to recruit more people into the sector.

Richard Gilman, 43, has been a full-time homecare worker for more than eight years and currently covers the Worksop area for Comfort Call.

He said: “I absolutely love my job as the people I work with really appreciate the help and support I give them and you are often the only person they see on a day-to-day basis.

“I was previously a cook and my mum who gave me the application form for this role as I wanted a change. Although I was unsure at first, it is the best move I made and more men are now getting into homecare as a career.”

He added: “My most rewarding experience was supporting a lady who had been bed bound for two years to get back on her feet and move around her house with the help of a stair lift.

“I also love the banter as you can have a real laugh with some of the clients and no two days are the same.”

Nottinghamshire County Council is working with its four contracted homecare providers to recruit for ten vacancies in Bassetlaw, and others further afield.

Applicants need to be caring and responsible and new recruits will be supported by a training programme.

Part-time and flexible hours are available so people can fit the work around other commitments and often visits do not require use of a car.

Councillor Muriel Weisz, chairman of the council’s adult social care committee, said: “Homecare is increasing in demand and so these roles have job security and opportunities for people wanting to move up the career ladder.

“Above all, it is a rewarding job where you can make the difference to the lives of vulnerable people.”

To enquire about applications, call 01909 768196 or visit careers.comfortcall.co.uk.

To find out more about roles in the county care sector, see http://bit.ly/2gLRp3C.