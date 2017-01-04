Bassetlaw doctor honoured after 43 years of service

A doctor who lives near Gainsborough and has cared for patients across the area for the past 43 years has been recognised with a national honour.

Dr Joseph Waas, aged 72, is to receive a British Citizen Award for services to healthcare.

Dr Waas, of Saundby, is one of 29 nominees who will be honoured at a ceremony in London later this month.

He said: “The award came as complete surprise. I’m just an ordinary person who gets on with my job. My teachers were excellent and I have received support over the years from my wife, friends, colleagues and patients.

“I would like to thank those who took the time to nominate me, as they spent a lot of time researching my background and career and I am very grateful and honoured.”

The awards recognise exceptional people who work to make a positive impact on society.

Dr Waas was nominated by his colleague and friend Dr Simon Taylor, who said: “His impact has been consistent and cumulative. When asked about his achievements he becomes reticent and shy. His stock answer, and action, is to ‘always put the patient first’.

“He is the quietest, most modest and self-effacing doctor and man I know, and he is very deserving of recognition.”

Among his many achievements were introducing a GP surgery in North Leverton in 1990, and a pioneering approach to helping couples through fertility treatment.

But patients also cite examples of individual dedication—visiting them on his holidays, or paying their food and travel costs in times of hardship.

Now semi-retired, Dr Waas most recently worked at Westwood Primary Care Centre in Worksop.