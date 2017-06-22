Health risk at Kirkby takeaway due to hygiene problems

A Kirkby takeaway has been closed because of fears for public safety due to poor hygiene, a district judge has ruled.

The complaint against Kirkby Balti House, on Kingsway, for a hygiene emergency prohibition order was heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday afternoon.

Environmental health officer Jane Taylor, for Ashfield District Council, told the court that there was a “significant likelihood” of food becoming contaminated because of the “equipment, processes and premises.”

“If the order is made the premises will stay closed until I am satisfied that the procedures, equipment and premises are safe to open again,” she said.

A previous order was made on February 14, Ms Taylor said, after the premises were hit by a fire on February 9.

She said: “The officers worked with them to get the establishment up and running. But their food handling has slipped back off to processes which would put the public at risk.”

District judge Tim Spruce granted the hygiene emergency prohibition order and owner Matiz Ali, of Society Place, Derby, was informed.