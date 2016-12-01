Have your say on the future of Gainsborough

Gainsborough Town Council, with support from West Lindsey District Council (WLDC), is looking to prepare a Neighbourhood Plan for the Town.

A Neighbourhood Plan gives communities the ability to shape how their town evolves, can identify suitable locations for future growth and the different types of infrastructure that is important to local people.

They can also set design policies for any new buildings and ensure important local spaces are protected for future generations.

A Neighbourhood Plan, once adopted, will then be used to help inform future planning applications within the town.

Councillor Steve England said: “Neighbourhood Plans give communities the chance to have a real influence on how their towns and villages grow and develop in the coming years.

“It is fantastic to see so many communities in West Lindsey embracing the process and the council remains committed to supporting them throughout the entire process.”

A neighbourhood plan can cover planning related topics such as influence the level, type and location of future developments, the design of new buildings and spaces, the protection of services and facilities, the preservation and enhancement of the historic environment, protecting important landscape character and encouraging new and improved Infrastructure to the area.

The town council have stated that they would like the Neighbourhood Plan to cover the town boundary.

WLDC will now consult the public on this proposal until January 6.

Any responses should be sent to luke.brown@west-lindsey.gov.uk or post to West Lindsey District Council, Guildhall, Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA

To find out more visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk.