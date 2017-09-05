Have your say on crematorium plans

West Lindsey District Council is seeking the views of local residents about plans to develop a crematorium in the district.

The council has been aware of the lack of crematorium provision within the district and has been conscious of the distances residents have to travel at a very sensitive time. To compound this, there are often long waiting times for services and cremations to be held.

Chairman of the council’s Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun Sheila Bibb, said: “We are now working towards an application for planning permission and would like to share our plans with the local community in order to get valuable feedback on the proposal. All feedback received will be analysed and used to finalise the design.

“We would like as many people as possible to come along and meet representatives of the council and the design team to find out more at a special consultation event to be held later this month.”

The event will be held on September 19, between 3pm and 7pm at Lea Village Hal in Rectory Lane, Lea. Or submit your feedback on the proposed scheme by visiting www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/gainsboroughcrematorium.