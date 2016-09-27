Have you seen missing Joanne Keeting?

Police are concerned for the safety of a 38-year-old woman from Sherwood.

Joanne Keeting was last seen at her home in the Sherwood area of Nottinghamshire in the afternoon of Saturday, September 24.

Officers are concerned for her safety and would urge anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to please get in touch.

Joanne is white, of a slim build with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Joanne or know where she might be, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 53 of 27 September 2016