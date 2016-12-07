Happy ending for stolen pug found two years later in Worksop

A delighted dog owner has thanked a Worksop veterinary surgery for reuniting him with his long lost pug after it was stolen in a house burglary two years ago.

“Puggy” is back with his owner in time for Christmas after he was brought into Wildbore Vets on Turner Road by an unsuspecting couple.

The surgery decided to scan Puggy as he was originally thought to be a stray and found he was fitted with a DogLost tracker, which traced him back to his original home in Leeds where he had been swiped by burglars in 2014.

DogLost, a national charity which helps locate missing dogs, then contacted Puggy’s owner, Maurice Loscombe, who said he “couldn’t believe” his beloved pet had been found.

He told DogLost staff: “I can’t believe it. I’m going to cry.”

Sharon Clayton, of Wildbore Vets, said: “This is the first time that this has happened to us, and it demonstrates the importance of scanning.

“We are so happy for the owner, who came down to Worksop from Leeds to collect Puggy.

“Puggy knew who Maurice was immediately and was so happy to see him again, he went crazy.

“Unfortunately, the couple who had adopted Puggy had to return him to his original owner- and although devastated as they had bought him in good faith, they were absolutely lovely about it.”

Nik Oakley, of DogLost, said: “Our charity assists thousands of dogs and their owners every year, but what’s remarkable about this case is Puggy had been missing for two years and had in fact been sold on twice after he was stolen.

“Even though he was fitted with a DogLost Halo tracker, it is not compulsory for veterinary staff to scan any new animals brought into their surgeries.

“It’s great that WildBore took initiative and there was a happy ending for Puggy as a result.”

For more information on DogLost visit http://www.doglost.co.uk or call 01633 668 364.