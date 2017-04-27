Guys and Dolls take to stage of Whitwell Community Centre

Broadway blockbuster ‘Guys and Dolls’ is coming to Whitwell Community Centre.

The show will run from Wednesday 10 to Saturday 13 May, starting each evening at 7.15pm with an afternoon matinee on Saturday at 2.15pm.

The show tells the story of a New York gambler, Sky Masterson, who falls in love with Mission sergeant Sarah Brown, who is trying in vain to clean up Broadway of all its sinners.

The show, which features song favourites such as Luck Be a Lady and Sit Down you’re Rocking the Boat, is sure to be a hit with audience members of all ages.

Tickets are available from Whitwell Community Centre or by calling and leaving a message on 01909 723490. You can also book online at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whitwellplayersamateurdramaticsociety