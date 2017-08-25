Guest column: Record-breaking A-level students are a credit to the borough

Hundreds of pupils across Rotherham scooped record A-Level results last week, as schools top last year’s performances.

Students across Rotherham achieved a bumper year with a 98.9 per cent pass rate for the borough, which is an increase in 0.3 per cent on last year, meaning the borough is one per cent above the national average.

It is really great to be able to see this.

Dinnington saw an increase in pass rates which is up by 1.5 per cent to an equivalent pass rate of 98.2 per cent.

The school also smashed the national average pass rate of pupils achieving grades A* - A, with figures of 39.9 per cent.

It is great to see so many young students celebrating some fantastic results this year.

Rotherham’s young people are really making us very proud.

Thanks must go to the teachers, staff, governors and families who have helped these young people do so well.

But ultimately congratulations must be given to the pupils themselves, who have really excelled.

These results are the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, outstanding teaching and students who are keen to succeed.

I wish all pupils well in the next stage in their lives and careers, whether this is to go into the world of work or on to higher education.

This week I have also held a meeting with the Environment Agency and representatives from Harthill and Woodsetts community action groups.

It was very informative for the representatives and myself to hear about the regulations that are currently in place around fracking in this country.

I will continue to facilitate meetings like this with various agencies, so the people of Harthill and Woodsetts will always have the most up to date information about the applications.

The August bank holiday weekend is almost here and visitors can explore Rotherham’s rich history or discover a perfect book at various museums and libraries around the borough.

Clifton Park Museum and Boston Castle are open as normal.

Relive your childhood at the Childhood Memories toy exhibition in the childhood gallery.

The cafe will be open until 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, visitors are welcome to go along to Boston Castle where they will be able to see stunning images in the photography exhibition which is entitled Views of Boston Castle and Parklands.