GUEST COLUMN: Plenty to do this Hallowe’en, by Coun John Knight

The abbey ruins at Rufford and the mystical twilight surroundings of Sherwood Forest hold plenty of intrigue this Hallowe’en.

If you are looking for inspiration for leisure activities, then Nottinghamshire County Council’s country parks can provide many ideas.

There are a number of events and activities taking place at Bestwood, Sherwood Forest and Rufford Abbey country park during the end of October, also providing timely entertainment for the half term period too. For more information visit: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/events

Here are some of the highlights:

Bestwood Country Park: Trees of Bestwood. Saturday October 29, 10.30am to 12 noon. Free.

Discover lost species lost and found within the bounds of the country park. Marvel at the cathedral of trees over head as one of our rangers takes you on a walk off the beaten track. This walk involves steep gradient and is not suitable for wheelchairs, pushchairs or people with mobility issues. No need to book.

Rufford Abbey Country Park: Hallowe’en Trail. Saturday 22 - Sunday October 30. 10.30am to 3.30pm. £1.

This is a self-guided trail. Follow the clues to spot spooky characters hidden in the park. Complete the trail to collect your chosen chocolate reward at the end. * 1 leaflet = 1 chocolate, £1 per trail leaflet

Rufford Abbey Ghost Tour: Thursday October 27, 7.45pm to 10.30pm. £10.

Join the Northern Ghost Research and Investigation Team - UK (NGRIT) as they conduct their investigations around the Abbey ruins and surrounding area. Participants must be 16 years and over. This event is not suitable for wheel chairs or people with mobility issues. Advance booking is essential. Limited places. Pre-booking and payment in advance at Rufford Tourist Information Office, call on 01623 821338 or visit them in person.