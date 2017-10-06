Guest column: People have a right to know what fire chiefs are planning for Bassetlaw

Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service has now announced that it will be holding a consultation into the proposed changes to Worksop Fire Station.

I am meeting with the chief fire officer this week to discuss these changes and tell him my concerns about the reduction in the numbers of firefighters — and the impact on the public’s safety.

You can access the consultation by going online at http://bit.ly/2xYJ1Gx or you can contact me on 01909 506200 for a paper copy.

Unfortunately, Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service will not be holding public meetings and, in my view, is hiding from Bassetlaw residents and their views on the changes to both Retford and Worksop fire stations.

I feel this avoidance of the general public shows that the Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service is running scared of the opposition to the reduction of firefighters and doesn’t want to engage with the public on this matter.

I have said before that these proposals are dangerous and will end up costing lives, so please make your voices heard by completing the online consultation and help to save our fire services in Bassetlaw.

Last Friday, I visited the abandoned waste site in Worksop to assess the situation and the future use of the land there.

Most of the dangerous waste has been moved, following my intervention, but the site is still a fire hazard and is unpleasant to live and work near.

The land needs to be decontaminated and cleared so that it can be used to the best effect.

I want to see the site cleared and predesignated as employment land so that there can be jobs created for local people in Worksop.

I have been contacted by residents with concerns about flight paths to and from Robin Hood Airport.

The airport has now started its public consultation on proposed route changes for taking off and landing planes.

These proposed changes are aimed at reducing the amount of noise that can be heard on the ground when aircraft take off or land.

The airport is keen to make sure that the voices of affected communities are heard.

So if this is a problem for you I encourage you to take part in the consultation to make sure your voice is present in the process.

Additionally, the airport is holding drop-in sessions every week until the deadline so you can voice your opinions on the proposed plans in person. The consultation and all the details are online and I will be promoting it on both Facebook and Twitter.

It can also be accessed online at the following website http://flydsa.co.uk/about-us/dsaconsultation or you can contact me on 01909 506200 for a paper copy.

The consultation is running until December 15 and is already open.