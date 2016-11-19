GUEST COLUMN: Festive fun on offer at country parks, by Coun John Knight

The next few weeks will have plenty in store for everyone to celebrate the forthcoming Christmas season at our country parks.

There will be something for everyone at Bestwood, Rufford Abbey and Sherwood Forest country parks including Christmas trails where you can explore the natural beauty of the great outdoors and children can have fun looking for chocolate treats.

There are also popular Santa’s Grottos which will be once again entertaining everyone at Sherwood and Rufford Abbey at weekends in the run up to Christmas.

Here are just some highlights of the forthcoming Christmas period:

Rufford Abbey County Park - Christmas Trail. From now until - Friday December 23, 10.30am to 3.30pm

Santa and his elves are celebrating the 12 days of Christmas at the North Pole, but as they came through the park they lost all their directions. Following clues, find your way through the park to the mill and collect your chocolate reward. This trail does cross grassy areas. Please note: Parking charges apply, £1 per leaflet (available at tourist information, 1 leaflet = 1 chocolate).

Rufford Abbey County Park -Santa’s Grotto. Open all weekends from now, through to December 18 then December 19 until Friday December 23, 11am to 4pm. £5.

Come and enjoy the magic of Christmas with a visit to Santa Claus. Includes a visit with Santa and a small gift. Please note: parking charges apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult, last entry 3.45pm. No need to book.

Sherwood Forest Country Park - Santa’s Grotto. Weekends from Saturday November 26 - Sunday December 18, 10am to 4pm. £5.

Come and share in the magic of Christmas with a visit with Santa Claus himself. Spend a few minutes telling Santa Claus all your wishes and recieve a small gift as well. Please note: Parking charges apply. All children must be accompanied by an adult, last entry 3.45pm.

Sherwood Forest Country Park - Christmas Trail. Saturday November 26 – to Christmas on every Saturday and Sunday - 11am to 3pm. £1.

Enjoy some of the forest’s midwinter magic on this self-guided weekend trail around the Major Oak path, with a sweet reward for all those who complete the clues.

