Guest column: Brexit means Brexit now let’s make it work for us all

Increasingly, Parliament is being dominated by two echo chambers.

Lots of MPs are going around, head in their hands, wailing that all is woe because of Brexit.

Meanwhile, others are going around grinning and vaguely assuring everybody that everything about leaving the EU is easy.

Neither are correct and their vague generalisations are becoming quite an irritant.

The reality is that we need to start negotiating strongly and skilfully to get the best Brexit deal possible.

There is no turning back the clock, as some seem to think, and re-run the referendum.

The die is cast and we are leaving.

The truth is that we can make a pig’s ear of leaving or we can knuckle down and re-build our country.

My kind of Brexit is one whereby we train up our own people with the skills needed to compete in the world.

It is one where we start making things again and turning our science and innovation into goods and services.

It is one where we stop cutting corners and going for the easy option of buying in off-the-shelf solutions to everything from multinational companies.

We need to become a nation that is confident to grow its own food, build its own infrastructure and stop trying to be a low-wage economy.

It doesn’t work and it hasn’t worked.

The lazy way means that we have been happy to rely on the European Union setting our standards, rather than setting the highest standards ourselves.

Take clean beaches as an example.

We waited for Brussels to regulate to stop sewage and industrial discharge polluting our beaches.

We should have been confident enough to do it ourselves- leaving our beaches the cleanest in Europe.

It is where we need to be in the future.

It is this debate we now need.

What kind of country do we want to be?

I want a country where a café in Bassetlaw does not pay more tax than a multinational chain stealing its business.

I want a country where everyone is paid properly for their work, but nobody is allowed to shirk away from working.

I want us to employ enough teachers for our schools, firefighters, police, soldiers, sailors and air crew.

I want good paid holidays, quality care and an NHS that is the best and is available locally.

It is not too much to ask and it is possible to deliver.

The country, and especially those at the top, need to stop cutting corners for a few quick profits and invest into our people and our country.

I will therefore continue to vote, as I was given a mandate to do, to get out of the European Union.

And in doing so I will repeatedly use my vote on your behalf for a people’s Brexit, not a politicians Brexit.