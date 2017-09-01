Guest column: Be part of the experience when Tour of Britain comes to town

Next Wednesday the biggest ever free-to-attend sporting event in this country to comes to the district, with the OVO Energy Tour of Britain racing through Bassetlaw.

Stage four of the race runs from Mansfield to Newark and 120 of the world’s best cyclists will pass through Worksop, coming down Sparken Hill and Potter Street, through Cheapside and Retford Road and up Kilton Hill, before heading up Blyth Road to Carlton in Lindrick.

The Tour is expected to arrive in Bassetlaw at just after 1pm at Clumber Park.

To facilitate this there will be rolling road closures in place so please allow extra journey time if you’re travelling in Worksop next Wednesday lunchtime.

As part of the events in Worksop for the Tour, Andy Bishop will be bringing his tour bus to the Old Market Square and putting on some free demonstrations.

Although the peloton will be zipping through the town I am delighted that Worksop is playing host to an elite-level sporting event and hope that people do get the opportunity to take in part of the race.

For more information, visit our website or facebook page.

Later this year I will be attending Worksop’s Got Talent at the North Notts Arena om November 11.

Organised by local fundraiser James Clarke, this promises to be an excellent event showcasing the best of our local talent and tickets are on sale now.

Find out more at www.worksopsgottalent.co.uk

Finally, congratulations to Elizabeth Carney-Marsh who is this year’s North Notts Short Story winner.

The competition was organised by Bassetlaw Council in conjunction with the North Notts Envoys and Elizabeth took first place with her story set in Clumber Park featuring the Women’s Land Army.

The story will be published shortly by Bookworm of Retford and will also be available on the council’s website.