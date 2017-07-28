Guest column: Action must be taken now to improve ‘inadequate’ care home

Earlier this year Lound Hall Nursing Home was inspected by the Care Quality Commission and the report has now been released.

Lound Hall is registered to provide accommodation for up to 30 older people – although there are currently fewer than that in residence – some of whom are living with dementia.

It was rated as ‘inadequate’ and the report makes for very troubling reading, including, most worryingly, “people’s right to privacy was not respected and they were not treated with dignity.”

The Care Quality Commission will be back for a further inspection within six months and if significant improvements have not been made they will take action.

Details of the bonuses dished out to bankers this year are starting to emerge and average an astonishing £200,000.

These massive bonuses show that it is business as usual for the bankers.

Ordinary people are still suffering from their risk taking while they rake it in.

Meanwhile we have some nurses and teachers struggling to get by.

I have been re-elected to the Treasury Select Committee in Parliament.

The committee examines Government spending and policy, including the Bank of England.

The committee is an opportunity to challenge the Government on its spending plans, to push for more spending in areas like ours and for better infrastructure.

That remains a priority for me and I will use my position on the committee to put Bassetlaw first.

Last week I spoke in Parliament in a debate on drug abuse.

Back in 2002, I launched an inquiry when 13 local people died from heroin overdoses in one year.

After a year of research, in which I went around the world with GPs to see what worked and what did not, I overwhelmingly came to the conclusion that we should simply trust the medical experts.

I found that the biggest rehabilitation that someone on heroin can get is going through the front door of their GP’s practice, like everybody else in the community, and seeing the same GP.

It also saves us all money.

In 2002 the yearly average for the number of overdose admissions to Bassetlaw Hospital was 170, each of which cost £4,000.

That yearly average was immediately reduced to under 40, and it stayed like that for the next 11 years, meaning a saving of £500,000.

It also meant that we had the biggest fall in acquisitive crime in the whole of the United Kingdom.

However, that has all been thrown away, as politicians removed the service from the GPs again, thinking that they knew best.

The result? More burglaries.

Sometimes the hardest thing for a politician is admitting that we don’t always know best.