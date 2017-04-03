GUARDIAN ROSE: ‘Tearful goodbye’ to Sparken Hill lunchtime manager after 26 years

A dedicated Worksop school midday manager who has been making pupils’ lunchtimes “efficient and enjoyable” for 26 years been honoured with a Guardian Rose.

Jenny, who has worked at Sparken Hill for more than a quarter of a century, was presented with the accolade in a surprise ceremony during a school assembly.

She was nominated by her colleagues who have described her as an “absolute star” who is “much loved” by staff and pupils alike.

But now the school is waving a “tearful goodbye” after Jenny announced she would be retiring this year.

The assembly saw pupils perform poetry, raps and songs as well as presenting Jenny with a host of handmade cards and gifts.

Richard Lilley, school principal, said: “Jenny has grown her team from seven midday staff in 2004 to over 30 midday staff at the new site, and she has been instrumental in making lunchtimes so efficient and enjoyable.

“On behalf of all the pupils, parents and friends of Sparken Hill Academy, I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you to Jenny for her years of dedication to our pupils.

“ Everyone at the academy wishes her well in her retirement.”

Our Guardian Roses are generously donated by Walker’s House of Flowers, based in the Priory Shopping Centre.

Perhaps you know someone who goes that extra mile to help others? If you do, then why not nominate them for a Guardian Rose and give them the credit they deserve?

The award is free and the story will appear in the paper and online.

To make a nomination for someone special, call 01909 500500, email newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk or get on touch on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/worksopguardian.