Guardian Rose for ‘amazing’ Amy who gave grieving sister strength to carry on

A caring Worksop woman who helped her sister through the grief of losing her baby son before going on to help her raised thousands in his memory has been recognised with a Guardian Rose.

Amy Dennington was presented with the accolade in a surprise ceremony this afternoon (Wednesday, October 5).

The caring 29-year-old was nominated by Carla Allen, 32, who wanted to thank her sister for being “her rock” after her son, Ernie, was sadly stillborn earlier this year.

Carla said: “Amy is an absolute star. Since Ernie died, she has been amazing.

“Ernie was her nephew and she was grieving too, and yet she stood up to be my rock when some days I could barely get of bed.”

Determined to channel her grief into something positive, Carla has since gone on to set up a campaign called ‘Ernie’s Wish’, raising £18,500 in funds.

The money will go to Bassetlaw-based charity JOEL, who offer support to parents of babies born sleeping.

This, Carla says, would “not have been possible” without her sister’s kindness.

She added: “Although Ernie’s Wish was my idea, I wouldn’t have been able to fundraise if it wasn’t for Amy’s help organising it.”

Our Guardian Roses are generously donated by Walker’s House of Flowers, based in the Priory Shopping Centre.