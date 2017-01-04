Gritters out in Notts with temperatures set to fall as low as -4

Temperatures could drop as low as -4 tonight across Nottinghamshire, with the Met Office forecasting a widespread frost.

The regional forecast states it will be: "a colder night than of late with generally clear skies allowing a widespread frost to form away from the coast. Minimum Temperature -4 °C."

Nottinghamshire County Council's gritting team has treated main and severe weather routes this afternoon and will be out again later this evening.

Nationally, temperatures could fall to -7 or -8, according to BBC Weather.

Take care if you're out and about on the roads tonight and tomorrow morning.