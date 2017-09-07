Green fingered Margaret scooped a top prize in gardening competition

A Gainsborough resident has picked up a top prize in a competition looking to find the best garden at social housing provider Acis.

Margaret Conway from Gainsborough scooped the award for ‘best flower garden’ in the annual Acis in Bloom competition open to all of Acis’ homes.

Margaret said: “It’s a lovely hobby and it’s great exercise.

“It gives you a sense of purpose in life. It means everything to win. It’s nice to know hard work is appreciated.

“It’s nice to try different plants and flowers and we have 56 roses this year.”

And Michelle Robinson from Retford took first place in the ‘best fruit and veg plot’ and the ‘best use of outside space’ category respectively.

Michelle said: “I just find gardening so therapeutic.

“It’s great to see the flowers out especially when I come home.

“I’ve always loved gardening and it’s a great hobby to get into.

“I was over the moon to win. It really made my weekend.

“I had just come out of hospital after two months and I was ringing everyone up.

“My dad was especially proud as he was always a keen gardener.”

All winners receive £50 garden vouchers.

Judges were impressed with the creativity of Acis residents and spent some time whittling down the entries to find this year’s winner.

The awards this year were judged by Acis’ Director of Customer Excellence Paul Woollam, volunteer gardener at Gainsborough Old Hall Paul Dawson and Acis’ Talent Match Area Ambassador Bryony Roberts.

Acis provides more than 6,800 affordable homes across eleven local authority areas in Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

