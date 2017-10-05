Grab a slice of the action at new Domino’s store

Jobseekers can get a slice of employment action when pizza giant Domino’s opens a new branch in Ollerton.

Up to 25 jobs – including pizza makers, customer service staff and delivery drivers – are being created with the opening of the new branch on Forest Road, on Monday, October 9

Ricky Kandola, SK group operations director opening Domino’s New Ollerton, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of New Ollerton.

“There’s also plenty of employment opportunity for people living in New Ollerton, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team.

“In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service, and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being pepperoni passionate for freshly made pizza.”

A Domino’s spokesman said: “At induction, as well as throughout their career, Domino’s offers staff full training, ranging from dough management and food hygiene for pizza makers through to road safety for all delivery drivers.

“Domino’s recruits on the basis of ability and, as many team members go on to management positions in under two years, this recruitment drive is a fantastic opportunity.”

Domino’s offers a range of freshly handmade-to-order pizzas.

Mr Kandola said: “We’re celebrating the opening by offering 50 per cent off when you spend £30 or more online, and any size pizza for £6.99 when collected.”