Go green on Halloween and help the NSPCC

The NSPCC is calling for Bassetlaw residents to register and join friends, family or colleagues in going green for Halloween this October.

Whether participants bake freaky cakes or throw a spooktacular party, dress up in ghoulish green or take on a frightful challenge, all the money raised will go towards the charity’s fight for every childhood.

Schools, workplaces, community groups and households across the district can now sign up for a free fund-raising pack and start planning their event for any time before or on October 31.

Claire Campbell, the NSPCC’s community fund-raising manager, said: “Whatever you do this Halloween, why not make it gruesomely green and raise money for the NSPCC at the same time.

“Anyone can take part, and the possibilities are endless.

“Fancy dress, parties, food and drink stalls, face painting, quizzes – just remember the green theme.

“Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy some spooky fun, while also supporting a fantastic cause.

“It is a great excuse to add a little extra colour to the annual frightfest.

“So please, go green, raise money, and fight for every childhood.”

To find out more and to sign up for a free fund-raising pack, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/gogreen, where there is also a quick personality quiz designed to help supporters decide how to go green this Halloween.

For any other enquiries, please email gogreenforhalloween@nspcc.org.uk.

Participants can also share pictures and videos of the festivities with the NSPCC via social media, using the hashtag #GoGreenForHalloween.

Find the NSPCC on their Facebook page, follow them on Twitter at @NSPCC, and on Instagram by typing @nspcc_official and start uploading your Halloween green pictures.