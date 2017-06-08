Give your pet rabbit a free health check this month

They’re often consigned to a lonely existence in a hutch at the bottom of the garden and forgotten about.

Yet rabbits are extremely sociable pets who crave company and require as much veterinary attention as cats and dogs.

Now Raoul Dowdings veterinary practice in Bawtry is urging owners to bring their bunnies to the surgery for free health checks.

While Bugs Bunny enjoyed chomping on carrots, rabbits are better suited to a varied diet, high in hay or grass to prevent dental problems, obesity and digestive disorders.

Throughout June, Dowdings will be offering rabbit owners free health checks.

These checks will include diet advice, information on general rabbit care and advice on how to prevent serious conditions such as flystrike.

The offer coincides with Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW), a national campaign created to raise awareness of rabbit welfare and to promote responsible pet ownership.

Jane Ridgeway, Dowdings’ head veterinary nurse, said: “We’d love to see more rabbits at Dowdings so we hope owners will come and take advantage of this fantastic offer.

“Rabbits are often overlooked when it comes to keeping regular vet appointments.

“However, they are complex animals and require a high level of care.

“It is really important owners understand the importance of feeding their rabbits a good diet.

“Poor nutrition and the wrong food can be a significant cause of conditions such as fly strike, a deadly illness caused when flies lay their eggs in the fur around a rabbit’s bottom.

“Our health checks will give clients peace of mind, and will also provide them with all the information they need to give their rabbits the best diet to keep them healthy.”

The health checks will be provided by nurses at Dowdings, and clients will also receive advice on diet and general rabbit husbandry.

To book a free health check please call 01302 711922.