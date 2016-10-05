Give older people in Nottinghamshire a Christmas Day

Big-hearted Nottinghamshire folk are being urged to help ensure older people in their community don’t spend Christmas Day alone.

Charity Friends of the Elderly is calling on people to hold Christmas Day activities in their community, so no older person will be alone unless they want to be.

As official partners of Community Christmas, the charity hopes that more people than ever before will get involved in 2016.

If you’re organising an activity on Christmas Day, or know of one in your area, contact Community Christmas so it can be listed on the website making it easier for older people to know what’s happening in Nottinghamshire.

Whatever you decide to do, you will help make sure more older people, who would otherwise be alone, have something to look forward to on Christmas Day.

For more information please visit www.fote.org.uk/christmas