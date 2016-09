The NHS blood donor clinics are returning to Worksop and Retford this month and also coming to Bolsover.

Blood is always needed from all blood groups, but especially from O negative, B negative and A negative, with hospitals in England requiring around 6,000 units of blood every day to treat a range of patients. In some cases, it is a matter of life or death.

Sessions are in Retford on October 13, Worksop on October 21 and Bolsover on October 28, visit www.blood.co.uk for details.