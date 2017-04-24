Get muddy for charity with Ashley and Peppa

Save The Children ambassador Ashley Jensen has donned her wellies in a bid to encourage nurseries, early years groups, families and children up and down the country to take part in Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children.

The actress, best known for her roles in the television series Ugly Betty, Extras and Catastrophe, has taken part in her own Muddy Puddle Walk to encourage the nation to sign up and jump in muddy puddles, like Peppa Pig, for a worthy cause.

By taking part in a Muddy Puddle Walk between May 8 and May 14 participants are encouraged to explore the world around them, splash in muddy puddles and raise money to help Save the Children give every last child the chance to learn, play and grow up healthy and happy.

Ashley said: “I’m encouraging everyone to get outside, come rain or shine, and help raise much needed funds for Save the Children.

“By jumping in muddy puddles like Peppa Pig you can help the world’s most vulnerable children have a brighter future.”

Sign up your nursery or family now at www.MuddyPuddleWalk.org to get your free fund-raising pack, full of ideas and tips for great walks and activities indoors and out – including free Peppa stickers and Save the Children balloons too.

Little ones can get sponsored to walk or splash in puddles at the park, or they can simply donate to join the muddy puddle walk.