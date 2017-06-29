Get into the draw for the Treetops Hospice summer raffle

Prizes including Fitbits, £1,000 and a night at Rothley Court Hotel are up for grabs in the Treetops Hospice summer raffle.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to the local charity which provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with any life-limiting illness.

Last year the raffle raised more than £17,000 for the hospice, which provides support for more 1,700 people from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Mary Rose, senior community and events fundraiser explained: “Every summer, people have the chance to win some amazing prizes in our raffle as well as support their local hospice at the same time.

“The money raised means we can continue to provide all our services for free to local people.

“It’s lovely to be able to call people and give them the good news.”

The closing date to enter is August 18.

Tickets are on sale now at Treetops on Derby Road in Risley or on 0115 9491264.