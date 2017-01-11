Get help and advice about your money fears

Bosses at Citizens Advice Bassetlaw are expecting January and February to be their busiest months of the year for helping people with financial issues.

Analysis by the national charity shows that across the country, demand for money and debt advice is highest in January and February, with one person contacting their nearest Citizens Advice for help every 11 seconds, and people visiting its website every three seconds in January.

While January is often associated with squeezed budgets and debt worries, the charity is also expecting people to contact them with money queries as people take stock of their money situation and plan their finances long-term.

Citizens Advice Bassetlaw expects the most popular money queries will be rent arrears, Council Tax arrears and benefit overpayments.

Stephen Saddington, chief executive of Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, said: “January is a great time to take stock of your finances and think about your priorities for the future, not just for the next month but for the next year and beyond.

“Whether you’re looking to deal with debts, cut your costs or budget better, Citizens Advice can help you review your overall money situation so you can make decisions that improve your financial security.”

For information and advice, contact Citizens Advice Bassetlaw by calling 03444 111 444.

A drop-in service is also available for residents at the Worksop office in The Annexe, Queens Building, Potter Street, Worksop.

The office is open Monday and Wednesday from 9.30am to 3pm and on Friday from 9.30am and 1pm.