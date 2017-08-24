GCSE results: The Dukeries Academy pupils rise to challenge of new GCSEs

Pupils at The Dukeries Academy Ollerton, rose to the challenge of new GCSEs - 70 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 4 – 9 in English and 53 per cent pupils achieved a grade 4 – 9 in mathematics.

The number of pupils achieving higher grades continues to improve in the context of new national measures and examinations that are more difficult. Demonstrating the pupils at The Dukeries Academy are rising to this challenge and making strong progress, the increase in A*/ A grades stood out, particularly in Spanish (33%), History (24%) and Biology (38%).

nmac-Dukeries - Tammy and Keeley Tomlinson (twins) who both achieved passes in English and maths plus another 7 C+ grades

In English, 70% pupils achieved a grade 4 - 9 (equivalent C grade or above) and in mathematics 53% achieved a grade 4 -9. Amongst the highest GCSE A*-C grades included History at 71%, 70% in RE, 94% in French and 100% in Spanish. In BTEC subjects, pupils achieving a C grade equivalent included 97% in construction, 90% in sports studies and 78% in Health and Social Care.

Robert Surguy achieved A or A* grades in all subjects, including two grade 9’s in English and mathematics, the highest possible grade under the new measures. Robert is remaining at The Dukeries sixth form and plans to study A-Level mathematics, biology and chemistry. He also achieved a progress 8 score of 2.08 which constitutes ‘outstanding’ progress.

Rheanna Dove also made ‘outstanding’ progress and achieved 6 A and A* grades and 3 B grades. Rheanna is studying English Literature, media, drama and history at A-Level at the Dukeries Academy sixth form.

Harry Hutchings made outstanding progress and achieved a progress 8 score of 2.88. He achieved 3 A grades, 3 B grades and 4 C grades. He has applied to study geography, sociology and history at A-Level at the Dukeries Academy sixth form.

nmac- Dukeries - Jamie Tatla (achieved 6 in literature, 7 in maths, plus 9 A-B grades)

Twin sisters Tammy and Keely Tomlinson each achieved passes in English and maths and a further 7 C+ grades.

Claire Leitheiser, Principal at The Dukeries Academy commented: “This year’s really pleasing results reflect the hard work and dedication of both our pupils and staff. All staff, teaching and support, have worked extremely hard to ensure our pupils have had high aspirations and supported them to achieve these high standards.”