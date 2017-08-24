GCSE pupils at Worksop College make the grade

Staff, pupils and parents at Worksop College are again celebrating GCSE success.

In some cases, pupils have achieved 13 grades above their predicted outcome based on MidYis testing. This baseline assessment for ages 11-14 is designed to measure student aptitude for, and attitude to, learning.

Sophie Birch.

The outcome of testing provides teachers with an understanding of what a student might achieve at GCSE, helping to determine areas in which progress needs to be made.

Identical twins Harry and Tom Goodman, from Worksop, both achieved an impressive 13 grades above their predictions, with Harry awarded five A* grades and four As and brother Tom achieving two A*s, six A grades and a B.

Fellow twins Charlotte and Alex Kelham also achieved far higher results than predicted. Charlotte gained seven A*s and two As, six grades above the expected outcome, with Alex attaining eight grades above, with three A*s, four As and two Bs.

“I’m still shaking!” says Alex. Sister Charlotte agreed: “I’m just really proud. Mum and Dad can’t believe it.”

Sabina Schneider.

Another student who is finding it hard to believe his results is James Payne. Achieving three grades higher than expected, James was awarded four A*s and six As.

“I’m struggling for words a bit,” he said. “I didn’t really expect it, I’m so relieved.”

Ed Armstrong, from Southwell, who got five A*s, four As and two Bs, achieved three grades above his predicted outcome. Ed, whose brother and sister also attend Worksop College, said: “Yes, not bad at all. You could say I am pretty pleased.”

Sophie Birch, who joined Worksop College from Mount St Mary’s in Year 10, was the proud recipient of two A*s, seen As and a B. These results represent four grades higher than Sophie’s expected results upon entry to the school.

James Payne with mum Stephanie.

Jorge Stevenson was awarded an impressive nine A*s. “Can’t believe it really”, he said. “I thought I’d completely failed Spanish!”

Jorge is the youngest of three boys, all of whom have attended Worksop College.

“We know it’s a great school,” said mum Anne. “It’s not just the academic achievement though; it’s the way the school prepares children for life. We couldn’t be happier.”

Another stand-out pupil is local girl Sabina Schneider, who has been awarded ten A* grades - four grades above her predicted outcome.

Happy faces and smiles all round at Worksop College.

Headmaster Gavin Horgan said: “The results represent the hard work of pupil, teachers and the support of parents – it is that sense of community and togetherness that creates the right culture for success.

“We are determined in our relentless pursuit of the best possible outcome for every single pupil and our results are proof of that. We care about every individual achieving the best that they can and provide the support and challenge that is crucial at these times.”

Other notable successes included: Emily Baxter, from Osberton, two A*s, three As, one B, six grades above prediction; Jade Davis, from Retford, five A*s, five As, 11 grades above target; music scholar Emily Marshall, from Retford, six A*s, three As, six grades above target; James Recaldin, from Newark, five A*s, five As, four grades higher than predicted; golf scholar Harry Beckworth, from Ollerton, three A*s, five As, one B, 11 grades above target.

Ed Armstrong.

Alex and Charlotte Kelham.