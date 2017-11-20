Gary Barlow is playing Sherwood Pines and tickets go on sale this week

Gary Barlow will play Sherwood Pines Forest next June as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

Tickets are sure to sell out super fast so you’ll need to be ready to buy when they’re released on Friday morning via www.forestry.gov.uk/music.

Gary Barlow is a British singer-songwriter and record producer who found worldwide fame as a member of British pop group Take That.

Since forming in 1989 Take That have won eight BRIT awards, sold over 45 million records and over eight million concert tickets.

Gary is also one of Britain’s most successful songwriters, having written 14 number one singles as well as being a six-time recipient of an Ivor Novello Award. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other

renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

Gary’s last solo record Since I Saw You Last sold more than 600,000 copies. Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production Finding Neverland, working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth to

write the music and lyrics for musical The Girls and also working alongside his Take That band mates to produce The Band a record breaking musical featuring the music of Take That.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission. Held annually in seven beautiful forest locations across the country, over 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s seventeen-year history. With everything required for a great night out, including good food and bar, the concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop. Income generated from ticket sales helps look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Tickets for the gig on Saturday June 23, 2018, cost £47.50 (plus £5.25 booking fee). They are available from 9.30am on Friday November 24, from the Forestry Commission box office tel: 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music