Gary Barlow has announced a solo tour for 2018 and there are local dates

Gary Barlow has announced he will embark on a tour of the UK kicking off in April 2018, playing 34 dates in 24 intimate venues - including two nights at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

National treasure and one third of Take That, Gary Barlow last toured as a solo artist in 2014.

He said: “I had such a lot of fun on my last solo tour when I played those smaller venues because you’re so much closer to the fans.

“The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there.”

Gary first found worldwide fame as a member of British pop group Take That. Since forming in 1989 Take That have won eight BRIT awards, sold over 45 million records and over eight million concert tickets.

Gary is now one of Britain’s most successful songwriters, having written 14 number one singles as well as being a six-time recipient of an Ivor Novello Award.

Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

Gary’s last solo record ‘Since I Saw You Last’ sold more than 600,000 copies and was the ninth biggest selling album that year.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production ‘Finding Neverland’, working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth to write the music and lyrics for musical ’The Girls’ and also working alongside his Take That band mates to produce ‘The Band’ a record breaking musical featuring the music of Take That.

Gary will perform at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday May 25 and Saturday May 26 next year.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday October 20 via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.