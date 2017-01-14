Garden gnomes, prosthetic legs, an apple tree- a look at unusual things left behind in hotel rooms

We’ve all rushed out of a hotel to catch our flight or train back home, and most of us will have forgotten some vital item - our phone, or a pair of socks, or perhaps the papers for a presentation your business trip was all about.

These are among the most ‘popular’ items left behind in Travelodges across the UK, along with laptop and phone chargers, toiletry bags, other items of clothing such as pyjamas and ties, and high on the list, teddy bears.

But some rather more unusual items left in the chain’s 525 UK hotels during the last 12 months included a stained glass window, a necklace made from £50 notes, and a wedding cake in the shape of a Disney castle.

One customer staying at Harrogate Travelodge forgot to pack their beloved Shitsu called Harold - only realising after driving for 40 minutes down the M62.

Meanwhile, the housekeeper at Dundee Strathmore Travelodge got a pleasant surprise when she found a family of three generations of gnomes.

And one fashion-conscious customer left behind a trio of prosthetic legs at Manchester Piccadilly Travelodge. Each leg wore a different designer shoe - by Valentino, Gucci and Mui Mui, in case you were wondering.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “As more business customers are now staying with Travelodge than ever before, this year’s inventory list includes some interesting items such as: a set of annual corporate accounts, a suitcase of invoices, new Mercedes AMG car, a Swarovski encrusted waving lucky cat charm belonging to a successful businessman and a forty year old teddy bear whose owner is a CEO.

“Our customers tell us that the pace of modern life is fast and furious and time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months, are donated to local charity shops.