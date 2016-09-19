Gainsborough singer Lizzie Goddard hopes one day she will be performing at the Glastonbury Festival

After her first solo performance at just four-years-old, singer Lizzie Goddard’s dream is to performin front of a crowd at Glastonbury.

Lizzie, aged, 19, from Gainsborough has been singing ever since she was a little girl and began as a member of the Parish Church School Choir and the Church Choir, with whom she got to perform with Opera North twice and was also lucky enough to be part of their award winning choir who were BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s choir of the year.

Lizzie said: “My first big inspiration was listening to Avril Lavigne and wanting to be like her.

“Music was always playing in the house when I was growing up and has been a big influence in who I listen to now.

“My tastes are varied ranging from Blossoms, Catfish and the Bottlemen through to James, Catatonia, Reverend and the Makers, Adele, Leona Lewis, to big band sounds such as Frank Sinatra.

“My Grandfather is also very musical and plays the piano and trumpet and I can remember my Nanna sitting and playing nursery tunes while I sang along.

“My first actual solo performance was at The Gainsborough Nursery when I was three or four-years-old when I proudly sang Leeds United’s ‘Marching on together” much to my Dad’s amusement and my Nan’s horror.”

Lizzie says her biggest challenge is managing her anxiety before she goes on stage.

She said: “It is very difficult when you feel nauseous and your heart is beating 10 to the dozen. I know this may seem a strange thing to have when you are a performer but I am reliably informed that many big artists also suffer from this condition.

“And when I first began performing it was also a challenge to get to the gigs themselves, as I was too young to drive and relied on my parents to take me all over the county and much further afield too.”

Just before she turned 16-years-old Lizzie had her first radio play on BBC Introducing Lincolnshire of her song Lottery Win followed a week later by another play of her Christmas song on BBC Lincolnshire and also Nottinghamshire.

She said: “As a result I was invited to attend their Musicians Masterclass in Glasgow, where I met Hew Stephens and Jen Long from BBC Radio 1 and also Ben Howard. I was also asked to perform on their Introducing Stage at SO Festival, which was aired live on the radio. Since then my songs have been played on Humberside, Sheffield, and Lincolnshire continue to support me for which I am extremely grateful.

“My song Skint, written about the programme based in Scunthorpe, was the subject of some discussion and was well received and is one of my best known songs.

“I have played some great venues, such as The Back Room Cottingham, The Baths Hall, The Drill Hall, sometimes to just the bar staff, other times to a full auditorium, from candlelit venues and house gigs to noisy public houses.

“Performing in your hometown is also a rewarding.

“And last year I came joint first in Scunthorpe Battle of the Bands, sharing the title with Native Braves.

“I could not have achieved as much as I have without the support of some amazing friends and people, too many to mention but they know who they are, from the very beginning to date and I hope to continue to make them and my home town proud.

“At 19 I have had been lucky enough to have experienced some amazing opportunities.

“I have always wanted to perform for as long as I can remember though it was when I won a local talent show at 12 that I realised I wanted to learn the guitar so I could write my own songs.

“I would love to be able to stand in front of a crowd at Glastonbury and have the audience sing along as Adele did this year. Or if not to sing them myself I wouldn’t mind writing for others or a film maybe.”