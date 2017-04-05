Gainsborough’s first ever Business 2 Business Expo hailed a success

The first Gainsborough Business-2-Business Expo was a resounding success with more than 60 delegates reaping the rewards of networking, exhibitor stands and expert speakers.

As well as networking, delegates were invited to participate in two practical marketing themed workshops run by Charlotte Goy, PR and Marketing Manager of Lincolnshire Chamber, and Matt Williamson Technical Director of DrumBEAT Marketing.

Matt Williamson from DrumBEAT said: “We wanted to do something which brings everyone together to talk business.”