Gainsborough’s Adam’s Bay is turning one

Gainsborough’s Adam’s Bay is celebrating their first birthday is style.

From Monday, September 18, to Friday, September 22, patrons can enjoy lots of discounts, prizes and special offers.

Adam’s Bay Owner, Helena Papadamou, said: “We are really proud of what we have achieved in the last year, our business has grown from strength to strength.

“We have lots of lovely customers that join us regularly. We feel privileged to be able to contribute to the growth of Gainsborough. “We hope everyone will take advantage of our birthday week offers.”