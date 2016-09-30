Gainsborough received best results to date at this year’s In Bloom competition

Gainsborough in Bloom is celebrating success after the town won three top awards at the East Midlands in Bloom award ceremony.

The judge awarded the Silver Gilt to Gainsborough in the Large Town category which is a step up from last year’s achievement of Silver, and the best result to date.

Marshall’s Yard received a Gold award for the second year running for the retail and commercial premises category.

In addition a Special Judges award was also presented to the Gainsborough in Bloom committee to mark their efforts in increasing business support by 300 per cent this year.

Chair of Gainsborough in Bloom, Alison Hall, said: “The efforts that go into the scheme increases year on year and this is seen through our outstanding 2016 results.

“The scheme relies solely on volunteers giving up their time to come and ensure areas of the town look their best.

“As a committee we would like to thank all of the volunteers that helped towards such a fantastic result for Gainsborough and also the businesses that supported the scheme financially.”

The judges highlighted the period planting at the Old Hall as well as the colourful planters positioned at key locations around the town.

Marshall’s Yard was also commended on its consistent colour theme, linking to the town centre displays, and the quality of maintenance.

The judges also gave a special mention to the teams of people who support In Bloom. Students from Gainsborough’s Community Learning in Partnership helped plant up the planters and help tidy areas, Browns department store adopted the Whittons Gardens site, Hope Church, Sills and Betteridge, Gainsborough Lions, Gainsborough Trinity FC, McDonalds, Boots, Burton & Dyson, Everyone Active and Papa’s all maintained the planters around the town.

The Trent Port provided some displays to brighten up the entrance to Gainsborough and financial support was received from Ping, Gainsborough Golf Club, Horsleys of Gainsborough, McDonalds, Oldrids, Gainsborough Lions and Stallard Kane.