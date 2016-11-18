Gainsborough MP welcomes drop in unemployment

Gainsborugh MP, Sir Edward Leigh, has welcomed the latest unemployment figures.

The total number of unemployed claimants in Gainsborough constituency in October was 1,100. This includes 792 people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance and 308 people claiming Universal Credit who were required to seek work.

Sir Edward said: “I welcome the improvement in local employment statistics, the security of a job, being able to provide for oneself and family, ensures people can live their lives with dignity, not having to rely on state hand-outs. Back in February last year the figure was nearly 1,500. So there are now almost 400 people back in work, it is very positive news.”

The total number of claimants of both Jobseeker’s Allowance and Universal Credit is now lower than in October 2015 and the number of claimants aged between 18 and 24-years-old have also dropped.

Damian Green, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said: “I am very pleased that yet again we have a set of figures from the Office of National Statistics that defies expectations. There are now 31.8 million people in work, an increase of almost 2.8 million since 2010.”