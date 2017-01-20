GAINSBOROUGH: Court lists

THEFT

Dean Smith, 29, of Pilham Court, Gainsborough. Stole food, to the value of £114.32, belonging to Morrisons. Committed to prison for four weeks. Also ordered to pay £114.32 in compensation to Morrisons.

Ashley Wardsworth, 28, of No Fixed Address. Stole a SKY HD Box, of a value unknown. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £300 in court costs, £50 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

Gary King, 25, of Arthur Taylor Street, Lincoln. Stole a Nerf gun, to the value of £40, belonging to Argos. Also stole alcohol, to the value of £8, belonging to Sainsbury’s. Ordered to pay compensation of £39.99.

FRAUD

Scott Wright, 23, of Lea Road, Gainsborough. Committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a representation, namely that you had a man a guarantor on a loan application, intending to make a gain, namely £2,500, for himself. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also orered to pay £45 in court costs along with a a victim surcharge of £20.

MOTORING

Julia Maltby, 26, of St Andrews Drive, Saxilby. After her car was involved in an accident with another vehicle, causing damage, did not give her name and address when required to do so and did not report the accident. Fined £260. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £26.

Robert Rouse, 24, of High Street, Saxilby. Speeding. Driving record endorsed with three points. Must pay a £60 fine. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Helen Lockwood, 29, of Newton Close, Gainsborough. Speeding. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.