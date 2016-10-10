Gainsborough care home wins prize for ‘Best Home-baked Item’ at Harvest Festival

Some of Lincolnshire’s finest arts, crafts and produce were on display as more than 70 care home residents from across the county came together to share their homemade and homegrown items.

The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), one of the UK’s largest not-for-profit care providers, hosted its annual Lincolnshire Harvest Festival, with residents from its county care homes, including Foxby Court, in Gainsborough, displaying a huge array of self-made goods and locally grown produce, from baked goods and ceramics to jams, floral arrangements and vegetable displays.

As part of the festival, all entries were judged by six strong panel headed up by OSJCT’s Trustee for Lincolnshire, Jill Hughes.

Five awards were presented, including a ‘Best In Show’ award for each category.

Foxby Court was given the prize for ‘Best Home-baked Item’. They had baked bread, potted jams, apple pie and a victoria sponge.

Caroline Dunagan, Lincolnshire Assistant Operations Director for OSJCT, said: “Not only did this year’s festival offer residents a chance to get back into an old hobby, like gardening, baking or crafts, but it also gave a chance to meet with and share their creations with residents from other care homes throughout the county.

“We often hear residents say they’ve given up an old hobby because they think they can’t do it well anymore, so events like our annual harvest festival offers the perfect opportunity for them to give it another go and see for themselves that they’ve still got the skills and knowledge to grow fruit and vegetables, to bake a delicious cake or make a cosy knitted scarf or blanket.

“All of our residents worked really hard on their displays this year, so we couldn’t be prouder of the effort and dedication they have shown getting involved and showing off their creations.”