Fury over 'dangerous' asbestos dumped in Notts wood

A walker has told of their anger to find asbestos has been left in a Nottinghamshire forest for weeks, despite appealing to authorities to remove it.

Chris Wharton told the Chad described the asbestos as a 'danger' and a major concern for local walkers coming to the woods.

Images by Chris Wharton.

He added: "I am having no luck requesting the Forestry Commission / Forest Enterprise England to immediately remove broken asbestos sheets dumped on their land at Blidworth Woods / Blidworth Bottoms car park.The dumped asbestos has been sitting there for two weeks and they cannot even give me a removal date.

"As you may be aware broken asbestos is extremely hazardous to one's health and the general public should never knowingly come into contact with it.

"I am very concerned for our local residents who use this beauty spot especially as it is in the car park area."

"We need to raise people's awareness of the danger down there before somebody breathes in the particles from this hazardous waste."

Chris provided these images of the site, in the woodland just south of Mansfield. Walkers are advised to exercise care when walking in the woods and not to approach the site.

The Forestry Commission has been approached for comment but is yet to respond.