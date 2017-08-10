Fury as needles and spoon with traces of heroin found in Canch toilets

Calls to protect The Canch in Worksop have been made after drugs paraphernalia– including a spoon with traces of heroin – were discovered discarded in the park’s toilets.

Bloody tissues and packs of needles were also left at the site says Paula Herrick, who stumbled upon the grim items while taking her young niece to the toilet.

She said: “My niece had already entered the cubicle by the time I spotted the items.

“I was so worried she had touched them, but thankfully she hadn’t. It’s so disgusting.”

The toilets, which are understood to have been vandalised in the past, had to be closed so Bassetlaw District Council could carry out a special clean.

The Canch is popular with families, especially in the summer.

Fellow park user Kirsty Dexter said she was “sick” of anti-social behaviour in the area.

She said: “Drug users will be throwing needles around the park next. Children could stand on them.”

And Jayne Phillips-Fox said: “They need someone out there as soon as possible, it’s absolutely ridiculous.

“What if a child walking through the Canch falls and gets a used needle in them – then there will be a war, I tell you.”

Councillor Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw District Council leader, said: “The council’s anti-social behaviour team is working closely with Nottinghamshire Police to address the problem and, as well as making regular patrols through the park, will challenge and move on anyone acting in an anti-social way.

“As the area is covered by a Public Space Protection Order, enforcement action is also taking place and should the behaviour be of a serious nature, the council’s enforcement officers are able to issue fixed penalty notices.

“In addition, our parks team has cut back foliage and opened up certain areas of the park to deter and prevent any further anti-social behaviour.

“We will not tolerate behaviour like this in our beautiful parks and are working hard to ensure law abiding residents are able to enjoy their time in Rhe Canch and all our parks and open spaces.

“If you witness any anti-social behaviour, please report this to our ASB team on 01909 533 253, or if you witness any criminal behaviour please report this to Nottinghamshire Police on 101.”