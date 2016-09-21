Fun day held in memory of Worksop baby raises £8,500

A determined Worksop nurse who lost her baby son to stillbirth has raised a “staggering” £8,500 in his memory after holding a charity fundraising day.

This means Carla Allen and her partner, James Spence, have managed to raise £18,500 in total towards a new monitoring machine for the labour ward at Bassetlaw Hospital.

A portion of the funds will also be donated to JOEL, a Bassetlaw-based support network who helped the couple through the “heartbreaking” experience of the stillbirth of their son, Ernie.

Carla, who held the charity fun day ““Ernie’s Big Day” at Manton sports centre on September 18, said the amount raised was “staggering” and thanked everyone for their donations.

Residents, councillors and local businesses alike attended the event, which featured a tombola, raffle and various stalls.

To find out more about the Ernie’s Wish campaign and future findraising events, visit www.facebook.com/Ernies-wish-245434682515508.