Free lantern-making workshops in preparation for Mayflower parade

Free lantern-making workshops have been taking place in Worksop and Retford in preparation for this year’s Illuminate Parade, which celebrates the region’s important connections to the story of the Mayflower Pilgrims.

Children and adults have been making their own lanterns at four dedicated workshops held over three weeks, and have been encouraged show off their creations in the annual Illuminate Lantern Parade on Tuesday, November 21.

Lantern making workshop at Aurora WellBeing Centre in preparation for this years Illuminate Parade, pictured is Heritage consultant Anna Scott

This year will see the third annual Illuminate Festival take place in Retford, and as part of the range of events taking place, the Lantern Parade was made possible thanks to a grant of almost £15,000 from Arts Council England.

Councillor Jo White, deputy leader at Bassetlaw District Council, said; “I’m delighted that Arts Council England has recognised the potential of the events that will build up to the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower Pilgrims in 2020.

“The grant has enabled us to commission some very experienced artists to work in schools and in the public workshops to create the lanterns for the parade.

“I’m sure the children taking part are going to be very inspired and I look forward to seeing the results in November.”

Lantern making workshop at Aurora WellBeing Centre in preparation for this years Illuminate Parade, pictured is artist Jess Kemp

Remaining workshops will take place at:

Saturday 11th November - Grove Street Methodist Church, Retford, 10am to 4pm

Sunday 12th November - Grove Street Methodist Church, Retford, 12 noon to 4pm.

