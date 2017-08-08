FREE! Bag of potatoes from family-run Priory Fruit Shop in Worksop

The Priory Fruit Shop is celebrating 25 years of delivering quality fruit and vegetables to the Worksop community by offering a free bag of potaotes for every Guardian reader.

Just cut out the coupon in this week’s paper (OUT FRIDAY) and present it at the family-run shop, located in the Priory Shopping Centre, to receive a 1.5kg of Boston spuds absolutely free.

Steve Wild, owner, said: “As well as operating our family-run shop, we have a brand new van and are able to deliver fresh fruit and vegetable boxes direct to your door.”

The shop has taken on another driver and has extended delivery to Carlton, Shireoaks, Langold and Woodsetts to keep up with ever-increasing demand.

Instead of indulging in cake Fridays at the office, why not stay healthy and trim, and enjoy fruit Fridays?

Priory Fruit Shop can deliver boxes of healthy fruit at prices to suit all budgets, straight to your workplace.

The business has more than 45 five-star reviews on its Facebook page, which include: “Can’t recommend this enough - there is a lovely selection of fruits and enough veg to feed an army.

“Very nice fresh, food- will definitely be ordering again.”

More details are available by calling 07730882232, visiting the shop’s website at www.prioryfruitshop.co.uk or visiting the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/prioryfruitshop.