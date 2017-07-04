A free 24 hour festival is returning to Gainsborough.

Festival x-24 starts at noon on Saturday, July 15, all the way through to noon on Sunday, July 16.

Saturday night’s line-up includes local bands Bleeding Tooth, Rain Dogs, BAGLADY, Manga Brothers, Atavism, Jay Ambler, Samuel Simmons, Grey Frequency, Yumah, Keith Stares, Belle Woodland and special guest Almost Adele.

There will also be DJ sets throughout the night as well as a silent disco. There will also be plenty of places to get food and drink to keep you going.

The festival is hosted by Slumgothic Teenage Art Project (STAP) and is being held at the x-church in Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough.

Slumgothic Ltd is a not-for-profit company based in the former church of St John the Divine in Gainsborough.

They also run a community cafe called x-church kitchen and they run a full programme of events and activities designed to support thelocal community and respond to their needs, often with an arty twist. The cafe is supported with food donations by local supermarkets Tesco, M&S and Aldi.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/x24festival or www.slumgothic.co.uk.