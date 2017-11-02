Former store guard’s dream of pop success is coming true

A former Hucknall security guard’s dream of becoming a professional singer and songwriter is turning into reality as his tunes have already received radio airplay.

Jaymal Davies worked as a retail security officer at Hucknall Tesco Extra, on Ashgate Road, but has recently performed alongside the likes of Atomic Kitten and East 17.

His music combines “UK R&B, Afrobeat, dance and just recently acoustic.”

Jaymal, 24, said: “I was catching shoplifters and preventing acts of crime. I am now following my dream which is to become a professional singer. I took a much-needed break and now I’ve come back with a new sound and it’s working for me.”

His song “Lost” was showcased on a popular UK music YouTube channel recently and is available to buy on iTunes.

He said. “My latest music video will be coming out later this month and it’s a really busy time. The really exciting thing is that the producer has got it lined up for the American market, so who knows what might happen.

“Local clubs in the Midlands area are playing my music, so things are going in the right direction. Everything seems to keep developing at the moment and I feel it will get better and better. These are really exciting times at the moment for me.”

Jaymal first had his music played on local radio station Kemet FM and has since been featured on BBC Radio Nottingham. You can listen to his music at www.youtube.com/user/JaymalDavisOfficial.

The singer has performed at Nottingham Carnival and September Fest which featured Five, Atomic Kitten, Liberty X, S Club 7, East 17 and The Cheeky Girls.”

Jaymal says he was “brought up in a house around siblings who produced music which influenced me to get into it.”

His plans for the next 12 months are to “collaborate with more established artist, to be booked for more live shows and festivals, and to set up an official website”.