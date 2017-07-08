Former Nottinghamshire police officer jailed for drugs charges and misconduct

A former Nottinghamshire police officer has been jailed for two years after admitting two drugs charges and misconduct.

Gareth Golds, 31, of Ilkeston, pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court to encouraging or assisting the supply of Class C controlled drugs, offering to supply a Class C controlled drug and misconduct in a public office.

Christopher Law, 44, of Wesley Street, Ilkeston, who admitted Supplying a controlled drug of Class C and Possessing a controlled drug of Class C with intent to supply, was also jailed for eight months.

Golds, a former Police Constable, was suspended from duty on May 13 2016. On being convicted on 23 March 2017, a fast track misconduct hearing was held where he was dismissed from the Force by the Chief Constable on April 19 2017.

Detective Superintendent Leona Scurr said: "Nottinghamshire Police expect the highest standards of behaviour from its police officers and staff. The deliberate actions and subsequent conviction of PC Golds fundamentally undermines the trust and confidence placed in him by the Force and damages public confidence in policing. The very detailed investigation that led to the conviction of PC Golds demonstrates that the Force takes any corrupt practice by its police officers extremely seriously and will deal with such criminality decisively."